islamabad - The syndicate of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in a meeting held here on Saturday isolated itself on the inquiry against the vice chancellor (VC) besides sending two of its officials on forced leave, an official told The Nation.

The meeting of syndicate was held here in a local hotel instead of the university to keep the matter in secret, as the inquiry against VC QAU Dr Javed Ashraf was on top of the agenda.

The meeting was also not attended by all members while few also left before its conclusion.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) Barrister Zafarullah, VC Fatima Jinnah Women University and few newly elected members of the university faculty attended the meeting.

According to sources, the syndicate decided not to intervene in the matter of inquiry against VC, as it was not initiated by the orders of syndicate.

“Syndicate decided this because the inquiry was initiated on the orders of the chancellor,” said source.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) following the orders by Chancellor of the university, President Mamnoon Hussain had initiated the inquiry against VC.

Three-member committee comprised by HEC had found administrative and financial irregularities against VC. The inquiry report had also recommended removal of the VC from its position.

The committee was comprised of Dr M A Kamal from University of Engineering & Technology Taxila, Dr Mazhar Saeed from HEC and Mohammad Shahid from Planning Commission.

The university administration had also objected the mandate of inquiry committee; however, it was later allowed to complete its work.

A source informed The Nation that the supreme university body decided not to take any action against VC and left the matter to be decided by the chancellor.

“As the inquiry was not initiated by the syndicate and chancellor ordered it HEC, so the syndicate distant itself from taking action against VC,” source said.

The another important matter regarding inquiry committee report against registrar QAU Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman also lingered on as the chairman committee left the meeting earlier.

QAU registrar was sent on forced leave in previous meeting when the issue of inquiry against him was raised by few members.

A committee headed by Barrister Zaffarullah was comprised to again look into the matter of inquiry against registrar.

“The head of the committee left the meeting earlier so the issue was not discussed in this meeting and no decision was taken regarding restoration of registrar,” source said.

In another development Acting Registrar Sabir and Controller Examination Babar were also sent on forced leave by the syndicate.

The source said that inquiries were also underway against both officials and syndicate removed them from their posts.

The member syndicates remained tight-lipped on the meeting proceedings and avoided to confirm or deny the development on both officials’ decisions. VC QAU was approached by The Nation but he switched off his mobile phone.