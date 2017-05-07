islamabad (PR) - World Wide Fund for Nature, Pakistan and Khushhali Microfinance Bank, launched a tree plantation drive, as part of WWF-‘Pakistan’s Tree-A-Thon’ activity, to ensure the green cover of Islamabad and its adjoining areas.

Both WWF-Pakistan and Khushhali Microfinance bank recently announced collaboration to plant 2,500 indigenous saplings across the city as a response to the substantial change in climate change and sustainability challenges, like watershed management and biodiversity loss.

In collaboration with the Capital Development Authority, tree plantation launch was held at Kachnar Park where 70 employees of Khushhali Microfinance bank planted 200 indigenous species saplings of Kachnar.

Senior Management of the bank also participated in the activity. Speaking on the occasion, the bank’s CEO and President, Ghalib Nishtar said, “Our collaboration with WWF goes beyond this activity and extends to different mediums of nature conservation and contribute towards sustainable healthy environment.

At work and home we should all make a conscious effort and encourage others to reduce pollution / waste and wherever possible use renewable / recyclable materials.”

While Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programmes, WWF-Pakistan said, “We as an organisation believe that we depend on indigenous trees for our survival, besides providing habitats for animals and livelihoods for humans, these trees also offer watershed protection, prevent soil erosion and mitigate climate change. WWF-Pakistan aims to conserve nature and ecological processes.”

WWF-Pakistan has also partnered with other organisation in the past to put up a fight against the rising threats of climate change and promote advocacy for the protection of the environment. The organisation has been a long-standing supporter of nature conservancy and remains focused on bringing about a measurable environmental change in the country.