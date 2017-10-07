Man held for distributing banned outfit’s pamphlets

ISLAMABAD: Aabpara police have arrested a man for distributing pamphlets of a banned organisation in front of a mosque in Sector G-7/2.

One of the accused, identified as Muhammad Naeem Younas, was arrested on spot while his four accomplices fled the scene at the sight of police. During patrol duty, police spotted five men distributing pamphlets to people around 2pm. On inquiry, it was revealed that the pamphlets belonged to a banned organisation, Hizbul Tehreer Walaya and contained texts criticizing the Government of Pakistan and other state institutions. The police recovered 20 pamphlets from Naeem while his accomplices escaped from the scene in a vehicle. However, the police were successful in obtaining the names and addresses of the accused. They have been identified as Tamawar Ali, son of Tasaddaq Abrar, resident of Bahria Town Rawalpindi and Muhammad Junaid, son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of sector G-13 Islamabad. Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 11/W ATA and further investigation is underway.–Staff Reporter

Lok Virsa commences

Sharbat Point

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday commenced the first ever ‘Sharbat Point’ for visitors to enjoy a variety of traditional drinks. The opening ceremony of Sharbat Point was held here at Lok Virsa on Friday after which it opens doors to the visitors.

Sharbat Point will serve as a place to enjoy a variety of traditional ‘Sharbats’ of the country. Now, one can easily get the traditional drinks like Satuu ka Sharbat, Gur wali Chahay, Sharbat-e-Sandal, Sharbat-e-Bazoori, Kahwaa, Rooh Afza, Kashmiri Chahay and a lot more.–Staff Reporter

Lok Virsa Executive Director (ED) Dr Fouzia Saeed said that work was in full swing on remodelling of Lok Virsa to facilitate the visitors in a better and traditional way.

“Enduring the tradition of promoting our cultural heritage, Lok Virsa planned to initiate traditional foods and beverages for the public to get them familiar with traditional beverages”, ED Lok Virsa expressed.

She further said that this project was conceptualized and organised with an aim to promote and safeguard the traditional values. “Hopefully the visitors would like this corner and get connected with their rich cultural background so it’ll be easily transformed to next generation”, she added.

Police foil bid to smuggle arms

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a man trying to smuggle a cache of arms and ammunition from Gujranwala to Dara on Friday, informed RPO Office sources.

The smuggler, who has been identified as Syed Hussain, hails from Dara. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

According to sources, the officials of police station Sohawa headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ilyas set up a picket on GT Road on a tip-off that some smugglers would try to smuggle weapons from tribal areas to various parts of Punjab. On the checkpoint, police stopped a suspicious-looking car and recovered 6 pistols, a rifle with 12 magazines and 700 bullets from the vehicle. The driver was arrested on the spot and shifted to the police station.

The car was also impounded by police.

DSP Sohawa Shahid Nazir, while talking to media men, said that they are carrying out an investigation to determine whether the weapons being smuggled to Gujranwala from Dara, were to be used in a terrorist activity or to be handed over to arms dealers.