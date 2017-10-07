Rawalpindi-The two cops, convicted in Benazir Bhutto (BB) assassination case, have been released from Adiala Jail here on Friday, sources said. Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal released the two cops, AIG/former City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Saud Aziz and former SSP Special Branch Khurram Shehzad Haider, after receiving release orders issued by Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, they said.

A divisional bench of Lahore High Court comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi and Justice Habib Amir Ullah had granted bails to two cops in BB murder case and ordered them to furnish Rs 0.2 million surety bonds each with the court. According to details, the two cops Syed Saud Aziz and SSP Khurram Shehzad Haider have been released from Adiala Jail on bail by the jail authorities after the apex court suspended their 17 years imprisonment awarded by an anti-terrorism court.

Besides Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters Motorways Police Ashfaq Khan, the members of PSP Officers Associations, officials of Special Branch and family members of the jailed cops have received them outside Adiala Jail. Later, both cops were moved to their homes amid tight security, sources added. An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Special Judge Muhammad Asghar, on August 31, convicted the two police officers and sent them to prisons for 17 years with imprison with Rs 1 million fine for misleading the crime scene where BB was killed by terrorists on December 27, 2007 at Liaquat Bagh.

However, the court acquitted five suspects, Sher Zaman, Husnain Gull, Aitzaz Shah, Rasheed Ahmed and Rafaqat Hussain allegedly linked with the banned outfit TTP for the lack of evidence and faulty investigation conducted by the prosecution. PPP and FIA have challenged the LHC Rawalpindi Bench on the conviction of cops and acquittal of five suspects in BB assassination case.