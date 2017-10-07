Islamabad-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has arranged a rally today to sensitise the motorcyclists about safety measures.

Around 500 motorcyclists participated in the rally which started from Islamabad Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

The contingents of Islamabad police and people from various walks of life participated in the rally. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Malik Matloob has said that basic purpose of this rally is to create awareness about safety measures among motorcyclists and to ensure use of helmet by them.

He said that one-month long campaign has already been launched for the safety of motorcyclists. Malik Matloob said the awareness campaign would conclude on October 11, 2017, after which there will be zero-tolerance against those not following the traffic rules.

He said that purpose of this campaign is to ensure safety for motorcyclists and prevent road mishaps by educating them about the use of helmets and safe road environment.

He said that special squads have been constituted to educate bike-riders as how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads. These squads are performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefing the motorcyclists about the safe journey.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested six outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that Golra police arrested a bike thief identified as Ibrahim and recovered a stolen bike (Honda 125, ALQ-043) from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he has confessed his involvement in several bike theft cases and police are hopeful for more recovery from him.

Tarnol police arrested Syed Hassan and recovered a repeater gun along with ammunition from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Talat for having a 12-bore gun. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.