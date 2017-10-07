Islamabad-The Ministry of Human Rights has sought a report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to determine whether the building of the Working Women hostel in sector G-6/3 complies with the building safety requirements.

The request has been made to ensure that the women residents of the hostel are safe. The ministry has requested the CDA to send a technical team to visit the hostel and submit a report detailing its condition.

The Working Women hostel, constructed by CDA in 1991, is under the Ministry of Human Rights. According to a letter written by the ministry to the CDA officials, the building is said to be in a dangerous condition due to drain water accumulating in the basement through seepage in walls, unprotected gas pipes and the overall weakening of building’s foundations, said the letter.

The Secretary Ministry of Human rights visited the hostel for inspection and directed to take up the matter with CDA immediately to report on the present condition and structure of the building. According to the sources in the CDA, a team would soon be constituted to fulfil this purpose.

Meanwhile, CDA has issued a final seniority list of medical officers/registrar / assistant anaesthetist of BPS-17 of Medical and Health Cadres after finalization of circulated draft seniority list on 27 July 2017. Officer as per final seniority list are Dr Muhammad Qadeer, Medical Officer, Dr Muneeza Hassan Medical Officer, Dr Hamid Nawaz Medical Officer, Dr Saeeda Khatoon Medical Officer, Dr Sumbal Rasheed Medical Officer, Dr Nahida Nawaz Medical Officer, Dr S Shabbir Hussain Assistant Anaesthetist, Dr Saeeda Sultana Medical Officer, Dr Syed Iqtidar Ali Raza Medical Officer, Dr Syed Munawar Shah Medical Officer, Dr Sadia Zahid Medical Officer, Dr Zahid Nazir Medical Office, Dr Shafique ur Rehman Farooqi Medical Officer, Dr Shumaila Zainab Medical Officer, Dr Israr Ahmed Medical Officer, Dr Saira Farrukh Medical Officer, Dr Abid Zaeed Medical Officer, Dr Nadia Zehra Medical Officer, Dr Sara Aslam Medical Officer, Dr Syed Tanseer Asghar Medical Officer, Dr Jehangir Khan Medical Officer, Dr Nasir Faique Khan Medical Officer, Dr Ana Jalil Medical Officer.

, Dr Sultan Muhammad Medical Officer, Dr Abudl Haque Medical Officer, Dr Sarwat Hamza Medical Officer, Dr Syed Murtaza Hussain Medical Officer and Frmania Zia Medical Officer.