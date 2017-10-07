Islamabad-The protestors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) forced out the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) from his office and locked his room, on Friday.

The strike held by PIMS employees to demand the separation of the hospital from the university, to secure the civil servant structure, entered its sixth day with a deadlock on both sides. Dozens of protestors led by PIMS doctors, paramedical staff and general employees association entered the administration block and cordoned the office of VC Prof Dr Javed Akram. The protestors chanted slogans outside the VC office and asked him to leave his seat.

After negotiations, VC Dr Javed Akram left his office amid screaming protestors. PIMS employees continued their protest till mid of the day.

Several fruitless rounds of negotiations between Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) and PIMS employees have already been held.

The strike is affecting services at the hospital because the Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs), clinical services and scheduled surgeries have been suspended. Around five hundred surgeries have been cancelled in the main operation theatre, children hospital, MCH and burn center in the last five days. Only the emergency services are functional.

PIMS and SZABMU were merged through the Act of parliament in 2013. Last year, CADD moved a summary to Prime Minister (PM) to separate the two entities.

Meanwhile, a number of patients visiting PIMS daily have also reduced because of continuous strike at the facility.

Dr Waseem Khawaja, talking to The Nation, said that the patients from nearby areas are not visiting the hospital as the services are not being provided. Those who are unaware of the strike are still visiting.

Meanwhile spokesperson CADD Attique-ur-Rehman said that minister CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhary held a meeting with law minister Zahid Hamid and discussed the proposed bill.

He said that CADD has moved the summary to law ministry, while the Law minister directed to forward the summary to PM for approval.

The minister vowed to separate both entities a soon as possible.

VC SZABMU said that separation of PIMS and SZABMU is a legal matter and only the government has the authority to implement a decision on it.

“First priority in the hospital is patients and they have been suffering due to the strike,” he said.