Rawalpind-Police have arrested three members of a robber’s gang who were involved in burgling houses in disguise of officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Police have also recovered Rs 2.2 million from the possession of the gang members which they looted from the citizens, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Airport Ahsan Kiyani disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday.

He said that City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi while taking notice of increasing incidents of house robberies in the city, constituted a special team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali tasking it to arrest the gang of robbers. The team after hectic efforts managed to trace the robbers who were involved in mugging houses in disguise of FIA officials and held three members of the gang.

The arrested members were identified as Dilshad Masih, Arslan Masih and Amir alias Irshad against whom cases were also registered, SHO said.

He said a gang member Hafiz Ashraf has managed to flee to Malaysia and police would write a letter to Punjab Home Department to contact the interior ministry to obtain a red warrant for the robber. He said police are also making efforts to arrest the mastermind of gang Shakeel Kiyani, who went underground.

The gang members committed house robberies within the limits of police stations Airport, Morgah, Rawat, Civil Line, Westridge, Lohibher, Sihala, Shehzad Town and Industrial Area, Ahsan Kiyani informed. Meanwhile, A clash -reportedly erupted between the two student groups at Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), sources said on Friday.

In the clash, several students of a group sustained injuries while a group approached police for legal action against their rivals, sources added. However, the university management denied that the students fought in the premises of varsity.

According to sources, a clash took place between two student groups - one is known as Gilgit-Baltistan Student Group while other is Peace Group, at PMAS-AAUR on some issue. In result, students belonging to GB

Group sustained critical injuries and have been moved to a hospital for medical treatment, sources said.

The victim-students have lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad for legal action against the members of GB Group.

Nonetheless, police have not registered any case and probing the matter. Sources disclosed the head of Peace Group namely Shakeeb is said to be employed in a spying agency against whom the university administration has also approached his mother institution for initiating action.

SHO PS Sadiqabad Tahir Kazmi and PMAS-AAUR spokesperson were not available for their version.