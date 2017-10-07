Islamabad-The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Friday sought intervention of Federal Minister for Education and Higher Education Commission (HEC) to remove vice chancellor of the university from the position.

The university is already facing a strike held by Quaid-i-Azam Students Federation (QSF) and all academic activities are suspended in the university for the last three days.

The students have presented a charter of demands to the university administration for providing facilities and restoration of expelled students.

However, in a fresh development, ASA has also demanded resignation of the VC accusing him of maladministration and financial embezzlements. In a letter written to the University Pro-Chancellor, Federal Minister Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman, the ASA said that Prof Dr. Javed Ashraf’s performance as VC of the university has remained disappointing and he is unsuitable to continue the job.

The letter said that the current vice chancellor has failed in bringing the resources to the university and approving the Rs2.8billion PC-1 for the university. ASA also accused that the university also increased the student fee due to mismanagement.

ASA wrote to the minister that the university is facing worst administrative challenge; the registrar, controller examination and additional registrar all are on forced leave while the treasurer has been sent back to his parent department.

ASA said “The faculty has zero regard for any corrupt or incompetent officer and would like to see accountability carried out.”

ASA accused the VC for defying the university syndicate on important financial matters including the investment in a private bank.

In a letter written to Chairman HEC, ASA said that VC has failed in appointing the director planning of the university for years.

The letter said that the VC failed in maintaining good relations with the syndicate and HEC; he also encouraged the faculty to take strong stance against HEC only to abandon them in trouble. “HEC conducted an audit of administrative decisions taken by the VC in October-January 2016-17 but the government did not take any action on it.

ASA sought intervention of the federal education minister to take resignation or remove the VC from the post.

Meanwhile, the students on strike eased the protest by removing the hurdles from the main avenue of the university. However, the transport and classes remained suspended.

Sources in university told The Nation that the point of restoration of expelled students is a bone of contention between the university administration and QSF.

The district administration has mediated to open the blocked roads inside the university, but students refused to end the protest until taking written guarantee for fulfilling their all demands.

VC QAU Prof Dr Javed Ashraf talking to The Nation said that ASA move to force him for the resignation is only a ‘political drama’.

He said the university elections are approaching and likely ‘anti-establishment’ forces are going to win it. He said that a silent majority is supporting him for his better decisions for the university, however, there are also disgruntled elements there.