islamabad - Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), under the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme (PMERM), has provided tablets to area education offices in federal capital to monitor the attendance of teachers.

Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed told APP that through these tablets, the Area Education Officers (AEO) would also monitor the students’ attendance.

She said that this initiative would ensure the quality of education in all public sector schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Maiza said that by utilizing modern technology under PM’s Education Reforms Programme CADD would ensure 100 per cent attendance of the government school teachers and students in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). She said that The PM’s Education Reforms Programme was executed successfully in the federal capital. The up-gradation of Islamabad’s 22 schools and colleges has been completed under Phase I, while 200 public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under Phase-II of the reforms programme, would be upgraded this month, Maiza added.

Moreover, she said the PC-I for phase-III of the reforms programme would be finalised in the next two months under which remaining 200 schools would be upgraded achieving the task of total 422 schools’ renovation.