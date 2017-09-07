islamabad - An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday declared the MQM chief Altaf Hussain a proclaimed offender in a case relating to hateful and inciting speech against Pakistan Army.

Earlier, a FIR was registered at Margalla Police Station against the MQM chief over making a provocative speech against Pakistan Army.

The Judge of anti-terrorism court Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case against Hussain. During the course of the hearing, the court declared Hussain as a proclaimed offender for his repeated failure to appear before the court.

Inspector Legal Muhammad Akram Gondal appeared before the court in the case. This is the 5th case registered against MQM founder Altaf Hussain in the federal capital wherein he has been declared proclaimed offender.

Earlier, the court had also declared him proclaimed offender in cases registered in Secretariat, Barakaho, Golra and Kohsar police stations of the federal capital.

A number of FIRs have also been registered against the MQM founder in Karachi over his incendiary speech against Pakistan and its armed forces, wherein he is also a proclaimed offender.