ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme MNA Marvi Memon on winning the Speaker’s Democracy Award, conferred on her by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

In his congratulatory message, he said, considering the spirit of the award, Memon was the rightful deserver for having brought about social change and women empowerment by diversifying Benazir Income Support Programme through her dedication and unwavering efforts.

“This recognition is not only an individual honour for her but a matter of great pride for the entire National Assembly of Pakistan. MNA Marvi Memon’s contribution towards empowering the 5.4 million women beneficiaries of BISP has been indeed a key in bringing about social reforms on the grass root level in the country,” he said.

The international Speaker’s Democracy award is a new initiative of the Speaker of the UK’s House of Commons, which aims to recognise individuals all around the world for their social contribution to democratic societies. Marvi Memon was announced the inaugural winner of the award by the Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow in his statement made on March 30, 2017 whereas the award ceremony is scheduled for today in the House of Commons, UK.





OUR STAFF REPORTer