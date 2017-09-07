Car-lifters gang busted

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of car-lifters by arresting two of its members and recovered three stolen vehicles from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani for effective measures to curb incidents of car-lifting and ensure the arrest of car thieves, SP (Investigations) Zeeshan Haider constituted special teams and assigned them tasks in various areas. The team headed by Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali nabbed two car thieves and car receivers identified as Abu Zar Ghafari and Baraiz Khan and recovered three stolen vehicles from their possession. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective patrolling in the city.–INP

AIOU’s radio broadcasts special programs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: The FM radio and Web TV of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) broadcasted special programs on Wednesday to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan. The programmes were aimed at to educate the youth about the significance of Defence Day and to motivate them to keep up the spirit of defending the homeland against all threats.

Through its electronic network, the university broadcasted messages and speeches relating to Defence Day.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui in his message, on the occasion, said that the university fulfills its social responsibility to construct and disseminate knowledge that contributes to the development of youth’s personality on positive line.

To achieve the objective, the university holds social and literary events on regular basis to acknowledge and celebrate the sacrifices of the national heroes who rendered their lives for a better cause.–INP

Capital to have new landfill site in sector I-17

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to construct a landfill at a proposed site in Sector I-17 to dump waste produced by the city. MCI has called for a pre-bid meeting next week for companies interested in the construction of the landfill.

According to a senior official of the MCI, the bid documents have been prepared by an 8-member committee of the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation headed by the Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO).

Currently, the capital generates around 600 metric-tons of solid waste on a daily basis which is dumped either at the temporary landfill in Sector I-12 or at unattended open sites in the rural areas of the capital. Much of this waste ends up in the streams and rivers and becomes a breeding ground for disease-carrying pathogens. It was also termed as the main reason for the outbreak of dengue cases in the rural areas of the capital.–APP

World Literacy Day on September 8

ISLAMABAD: (APP): The International Literacy Day will be celebrated on September 8 across the world including Pakistan to raise awareness about global literacy issues.

A report aired by a private news channel said that International Literacy Day, celebrated annually on 8 September, is an opportunity for the governments, civil society, and stakeholder to highlight improvements in world literacy rates.

The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The theme of this year’s International Literacy Day is `Literacy in a Digital World’. –APP