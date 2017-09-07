islamabad - The Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Engineering Wing to further expedite the pace of development work on both Khannapul and Sohan Interchanges so that these projects could be completed within the stipulated time.

Sheikh Anser Aziz recently visited the sites of under-construction Khanapul Interchange and Sohan Interchange and reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction activity.

Member Engineering, Asad Mehboob Kiyani and officers of concerned formations of Engineering and Environment Wing were also present on the occasion.

Anser directed for change in the proposed design of Khannapul Interchange and asked the concerned formations for the addition of two underpasses, which would result in the smooth flow of traffic from service roads of the interchange and would not cause any hassle for commuters on the Islamabad Expressway.

He said that work on the installation of electric poles, landscaping work and other allied works on both the Khannapul and Sohan Interchange should be completed with the given time. Sheikh Anser also visited the recently completed Koral Chowk Interchange and examined the landscaping and tree plantation work by the Environment Wing.

He directed the officers of Environment Wing to plant the trees on loops of interchange in a way that it could not cause any problem to the traffic. He also directed the concerned formations to ensure that all the electric poles installed on the interchange are fully functional. He further directed for improvement of directions of these electric poles. He directed for installation of cat-eyes on the roads.

He was apprised in detail about the construction work done till now on both Khannapul and Sohan Interchanges. He was informed that under the Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor Project, construction work on both Sohan and Khannapul Interchange was started in December 2016.

He was further apprised that as per contract, Sohan Interchange would be completed by September 30 this year, while construction work on Khannapul Interchange would be completed in December 2017.

He was further informed that construction work on both the loops and concrete work has been completed. As far as drainage of rain water is concerned, work on drainage system of Sohan Interchange has also been completed.