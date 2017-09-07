ISLAMABAD - Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmakers led by its chief Farooq Sattar will soon hold a meeting with the Prime Minister to request him for reopening its sealed party's offices in Karachi and Haiderabad.

MQM's offices, including the Nine Zero, were sealed when its former party leader Altaf Hussain had delivered an anti-Pakistan speech inciting supporters to ransack the office of a news channel. MQM-P disassociated itself from Altaf Hussain. Despite being an opposition party, it has some 'soft corner' for the PML-N government ostensibly to get favour in return.

The party lawmakers have not been going against the government policies for long time in and outside the parliament.

The party MNAs, on the instructions of party chief Farooq Sattar, had also cast vote for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his election in the National Assembly. MQM-P had also withdrawn its candidate Kishwar Zehra in the elections of Prime Minister and fully supported Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. MQM sources said that it has already been conveyed to bigwigs of the ruling PML-N to give them favour of reopening party offices at least in Karachi and Hyderabad in return of their votes for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

They said MQM-P lawmakers have held some meetings with premier to remind him of their 'favour' during election of the premiership. When contacted, MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abiding said it was right of all political forces to sit in their political offices to deal with the issues of people. "It is the election year and right of all political parties to listen to the problems of people of their respective constituencies," he said.

The MQM-P has a number of times requested the government to remove seal from its offices but could not succeed so far. Sources said the party will make last ditch effort before the upcoming National Assembly session, starting from September 11, to convince the government for reopening its party offices. Sources said the party lawmakers will also lightly convey its reservations over recent results of population census during their meeting with the premier.

JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN