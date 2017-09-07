ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government wanted timely completion of the ongoing development projects.

He said this while talking to ruling party parliamentarians from Faisalabad on Wednesday. Abbasi directed the lawmakers to focus their energies on the welfare of the people and highlighted the development projects initiated by the government.

The MNAs briefed the prime minister on development projects and public welfare schemes of their respective constituencies. The prime minister emphasised that every effort should be made for expeditious completion of ongoing schemes. Development activities and public welfare projects undertaken during the present government were highlighted during the meeting.

The prime minister observed that elected representatives should reach out to the people of their constituencies and play their role more effectively to resolve local issues and challenges.

MNAs Lt Col (retired) Ghulam Rasool Sahi, Muhammad Asim Nazir, Ch Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Mian Abdul Mannan, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sheikh Muhammad Akram, Sahibzada Muhammad Zazeer Sultan, Ch Khalid Javaid Warraich, Ch Asadur Rehman and Khalida Mansoor were part of the delegation.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State Muhammad Talal Chaudhry and senior government officials were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a briefing on the working of Information and Broadcasting Division here at the Prime Minister’s Office. Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the prime minister about the working of the ministry and its attached departments including the Press Information Department, External Publicity Wing and other organisations.

A special focus was afforded to the initiatives surrounding electronic and digital media. Matters pertaining to Pakistan Television Corporation and Films and Broadcasting Policy were also discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister directed the information ministry to adopt innovative and modern approach towards generation and dissemination of information.

Abbasi also emphasised the need for adopting a proactive approach towards projecting the positive image of the country and countering negative propaganda locally and internationally.

The prime minster observed that the Information Ministry and its attached departments should be more responsive, vibrant and catering to the needs of the people.

Our Staff Reporter