islamabad - Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has busted a gang who used to loot passengers after portraying themselves as transporters and boarding them in their vans, a police spokesman said yesterday.

He said that following complaints of looting passengers, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani assigned task to SP (Investigation) Zeeshan Haider to ensure arrest of the criminals involved in this crime. He constituted a special team headed by DSP Muhammad Ashraf Shah which managed to arrest six persons who used to loot the passengers in guise of transporters. They have been identified as Ameer, Bilal, Altaf, Munawar, Yusuf and Jehangir while police team also recovered cash Rs. 200,000 and Toyota Hiace (RLF-4199) along with fake number plates.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed their involvement in several incidents of looting passengers. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has arrested three car lifters and recovered three stolen vehicles from their possession. The car thieves have been identified as Abu Zar Ghafari and Baraiz Khan.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift cars from the area of Sabzi Mandi and Margalla police stations. Efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices and recover other stolen cars.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective measures and curb incidents of car lifting.