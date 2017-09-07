islamabad - Federal hospitals have received 68 patients of dengue in a span of one month while the threat of virus will remain till November, health officials said on Wednesday.

Among the reported cases, the virus was confirmed in 64 patients, officials said. Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) in a joint press briefing said that majority of the patients brought to hospitals were from urban areas of the city.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Najeeb Durrani, while sharing the numbers with media informed that 17 patients with the virus were confirmed at Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) and 16 in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He said that 37 cases from urban areas and 15 from rural areas were reported. Further 9 cases were reported from BaraKahu, 7 each from Tarali and Tarnol, 3 each from Sihala and Kiral, while one each from Kirpa and Shah Allah Ditta.

DHO said that 35 patients were admitted in the hospitals of Rawalpindi and ten residents of Rawalpindi were treated in Islamabad.

Dr. Najeeb said that the spread of dengue is in control in the federal areas, but the situation is sensitive in Rawalpindi.

He said that although an awareness campaign is being run in the city since the past four months, it is not possible for the government to arrange anti-dengue spray in every corner of the city. However, in case of a report from a certain area, spray teams are sent immediately.

He advised that keeping the environment clean is the basic step in avoiding dengue. VC SZABMU Prof Dr. Javed Akram said on the occasion that a single department cannot eliminate the risk of dengue and that all institutions have to work in collaboration in this regard.

He said that Rapid Response Force has been constituted to control the outbreak of dengue in the city. Dr. Javed Akram said that most developed countries have also been unable to achieve complete elimination of the virus and that it is reported in 138 countries.

Meanwhile, Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) and Drug Regularity Authority Pakistan (DRAP) have approved the registration of anti-dengue vaccine.

An official informed The Nation that approval has been made on an emergency basis to control the spread of the virus in the country.

The statement issued by NHS said that Pakistan is the second country which has approved the registration of anti-dengue vaccine.