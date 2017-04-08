wah cantt-Three drugs peddlers, including a female member of a inter-provincial gang of drug smugglers, were arrested besides recovery of huge quantity of drugs from their possession.
Addressing a press conference here Friday, Sub Divisional Police officer
(SDPO) Taxila Circle Sajid Gondal said a team of Saddar Police Station led by Station House Officer Yasir Rabbani in a crackdown against drugs mafia arrested Sidra Bibi, Javaid Ali and Aswad Zia and recovered huge quantity of narcotics.
He said Sidra Bibi, a resident of Peshawar is member of the inter -provincial gang of drug smugglers supplying drugs to various parts of Punjab.
He said separate cases had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-Apr-2017 here.