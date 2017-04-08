wah cantt-Three drugs peddlers, including a female member of a inter-provincial gang of drug smugglers, were arrested besides recovery of huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, Sub Divisional Police officer

(SDPO) Taxila Circle Sajid Gondal said a team of Saddar Police Station led by Station House Officer Yasir Rabbani in a crackdown against drugs mafia arrested Sidra Bibi, Javaid Ali and Aswad Zia and recovered huge quantity of narcotics.

He said Sidra Bibi, a resident of Peshawar is member of the inter -provincial gang of drug smugglers supplying drugs to various parts of Punjab.

He said separate cases had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.