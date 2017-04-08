rawalpindi - Director General Airports Security Force (ASF) Major General Sohail Ahmed Khan said that Pakistan Army has played a tremendous role in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

He said the ASF is also fully prepared to meet any challenge in the current scenario. “We are more vigilant and are ready to guard the airports in the country,” he said.

The DG ASF expressed these remarks while talking to media men after distributing allotment letters of plots among the heirs and relatives of martyrs during a ceremony held at ASF HQ on Kuri Road. He said Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies, including ASF are battling with terrorists in the country.

He said the ASF is a well-organised and disciplined force which is fully prepared to tackle any type of terrorist attack on any airport in the country. He added ASF is performing excellently and he is satisfied with its performance. He said the ASF has made a housing society with cooperation of a private department for its employees. DG ASF Major General Suhail Ahmed Khan said at present more than 11,000 personnel have been serving in ASF.

He said that he is going to retire from his office on April 24 and the new DG will assume his charge and make new announcements regarding welfare projects for employees of ASF.

