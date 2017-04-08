islamabad - The Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has restricted the visits of attached departments’ employees to the division after observing some irregular practices, official said on Friday.

The decision has been taken to ‘control’ the irregular visits of the employees of attached departments, which were affecting the administrative work in the division, an official source told.

According to an official, the ministry was facing problems due to unscheduled visits of the employees.

The ministry is responsible to execute development plans in health and education sectors in the capital city. Around six educational departments are attached to the CADD while same number of departments, including two major hospitals of the city, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPH) are also working under the CADD.

The source informed that new rules and procedures have been set for the visit of attached departments’ employees and the officials have been directed to follow the rules.

As per new rules, the employees of attached departments have been instructed to take proper appointment from the concerned officials in the CADD and also informed them about the agenda of meeting.

In the view of the above, it has been decided that officers and officials of the concerned departments/organisations may adhere to the instructions with immediate effect.

It has been also instructed that officials working in the attached departments will submit their applications through proper channel instead of division officials’ recommendations.

The notification stated that the government officials in their visits to the ministry have established independent and personal contacts especially for the purpose of processing of their cases.

As per notification, the attached department officials frequently visit the division to call on the senior officers without taking time for meeting and without discussing the agenda and purpose of the meeting.

On visit of different sections of the division, employees also demand certain files without permission of the office in charge and submit applications for promotions, transfer, deputation, training, leave etc, without following proper channel.

All these practices have been declared as irregular by the ministry.

It has been stated in the notification that the scheduled official work of the officers and officials of the division is affected due to this practice which is also against the official norms.

In fresh instructions, the ministry has directed the officers/officials of the attached departments/organisations that before visiting the division may get proper appointment for the meeting from the officers concerned through their staff by telling the purpose /agenda of the meeting.

The notification stated that no officer/official of the attached department will demand files from the dealing officials of the division without prior consent of the officer in charge and the officers/officials working in the attached departments will submit their applications through proper channel.