islamabad - The anti-enforcement teams of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday conducted operation in G-7 markaz and demolished several sheds illegally built on the state land.

The teams confiscated 8 trucks load of material and goods which also included 15 heavy duty generators that were also causing noise and air pollution.

Heavy machinery was used by the staff to remove the encroachments. The teams also demolished a wall illegally constructed in the markaz. The police and city administration was also present on the occasion.

According to the CDA officials, G-7 Markaz is famous for motor workshops and the mechanics had been occupying the footpaths, passages, verandas, and open space since long.

The CDA had earlier, sent several notices to the encroachers but it all went in vain as they paid no heed to the warnings. The CDA officials have said that representatives of the traders would be taken into confidence before taking any action for removing encroachments from the commercial centres in the future.

Meanwhile, the law-enforcement agencies conducted search operation in the limits of Shams Colony police station and held 10 suspects for interrogation.

The law-enforcers including police, Rangers and representatives of intelligence agencies combed the areas of Khayaban-e-Faiz, Khayyam Town, Dhok Abdullah and also recovered heavy cache of weapons. Around 230 houses and 380 individuals were searched in the operation. According to the police, the objective of the operation was to eliminate the threats of terrorism.

The police recovered 1 44-bore gun, 4 30-bore pistols, 1 9mm pistol and 2 12-bore guns. The recovered items and individuals have been handed over to police station Shamsh Colony for further legal action and interrogation.