Islamabad-Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said Chaklala Welfare City would be completed next year.

Laying the foundation stone of the Chaklala Welfare City, the minister said: “Welfare City includes facilities of parking area, complete security system, food court, area for special children, playground, jogging tracks, special sitting area, cricket ground, football ground, basketball and badminton courts,” he said.

Chaudhry Nisar said the construction work of park and hospital would be completed this year. He said a place for funeral prayers would also be constructed in the graveyard in this city.

“A graveyard on an area of 8236 square feet would also be built.

The graveyard would include place for funeral prayer and ablution. Buses would also be run from Shakrial to Chaklala to bring the families of the dead to the graveyard,” he added. The minister said a modern children hospital spread over an area of 160 kanals would also be constructed. The government’s land had been retrieved from land grabbers in the area.

He said there were certain elements who created hurdles in the welfare

work otherwise, illegal work was easily done by giving bribe.

“It is just because of Almighty Allah and then the people that I am sitting on this seat. I do my best to resolve the problems of the masses with commitment and dedication,” he remarked.

The minister said for welfare of people of the area, a hospital had already been constructed in Wah which cost Rs1.25 billion and would start working shortly. Chaudhry Nisar said Welfare City will have a food court and Park only for the women hailing from this area. “The government had made remarkable decisions on different matter of national importance in the last four years despite opposition’s criticism,” the minister said.

He said there were so many scandals popping out every day in the tenure of the previous government. “Problems are also there but we do all out efforts to solve them with the support of masses,” he added.

He said corruption scandals and incidents of terrorism had become norms of the daily routine during the last government, but now the situation had improved. He said backbone of terrorism had been broken and the government would continue its efforts till the complete elimination of this menace from the country.