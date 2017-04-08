rawalpindi - The Customs has seized 651 smuggled smart phones at the Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP). The total value of the seized mobile sets are Rs7 million in the market, informed the Customs sources on Friday. A case has been registered against the three accused, including the passenger who brought mobile phones from Dubai, they added.

According to sources, the Customs authorities intercepted a passenger who arrived Islamabad from Dubai on Shaheen Airline fight number NL-224 at 6:30am.

They said the luggage of the passenger, including three suitcases and one carton was being transported on a trolley by one porter namely Jehanzeb Siddiqui. They said the passenger claimed to be an employee of a government agency and told the Customs officials that this baggage belonged to a senior officer who was awaiting delivery at the Rawal Lounge.

Sources said Customs scanned the luggage and found 651 smart phones. In the meanwhile, sources said, the passenger silently managed to slip away from the scene. The luggage has been seized at the spot after proper documentation, they said.

They said FIR has been lodged against the passenger and the two others whose names have been found written on tags pasted on the luggage. Further investigation was underway, sources said.