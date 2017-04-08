Islamabad-Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh-ur-Rehman has that the country has to go a long way to increase out of school children enrolment.

The minister said this in a consultative meeting arranged by the BISP on Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) where dash board for attendance compliance monitoring of WeT children was showcased.

The minister said that percentage of out of school children has declined in last three years, adding relentless efforts are needed for improving the situation.

“Percentage of out of school children has declined by 26 per cent coupled with an increase in primary net enrollment by 17 per cent,” he added.

He said that access to education, recruitment of teachers and availability of facilities in schools is the priority of government while WeT dashboard for monitoring of school attendance will be a game changer for education.

“WeT is an exemplary programme for promotion of education and needs to be scaled up so its benefits are amplified,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairperson BISP stated that BISP has created an international best practice by starting monitoring of attendance compliance through technology enabled tablets.

This would increase the accuracy and transparency of WeT and help in its expansion.

She announced that BISP would give awards to WeT children with the highest attendance to consolidate the gains made through WeT.

Director WeT Naveed Akbar briefed on the hi-tech application designed by BISP in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for continuous monitoring of attendance compliance in schools of WeT children.

He highlighted that the app is supplemented with GPS that updates the attendance status online.

The application has streamlined the attendance collection and payment process by making it easy, efficient and fast with the provision of cross verification facility.

Amjad Zafar from the World Bank appreciated the BISP for adopting modern technology for attendance compliance monitoring and said that the additional features on performance of children can be incorporated in the application to gauge the quality of education in schools.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon, Secretary BISP Yasmeen Masood, BISP officials, representatives of World Bank, DFID, Alif Ailan, American Refugee Committee and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi.