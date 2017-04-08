islamabad - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad Friday granted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ten days physical custody of four accused allegedly involved in posting blasphemous contents on social media.

ATC Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi conducted hearing of the case and handed over the accused to FIA for ten days physical remand. The ATC judge also directed the authorities to present complete investigation report of the matter on the next hearing. During the hearing of the case, FIA officials presented the accused before the court and sought their ten days physical remand for further investigations in this matter.

They also informed the court that computers confiscated from the accused have been sent for forensic report.

The officials told the court that three accused were arrested earlier and on their disclosure, they have arrested the fourth accused in this matter. Acceding their request, the ATC remanded the accused into ten days physical custody of the FIA and directed it to produce the accused before the court on the completion of their physical remand.

The court also directed the FIA officials to get the medical check-up of the fourth arrested culprit. FIA in collaboration with intelligence agencies had arrested the three suspects from Karachi in connection with blasphemy allegations. The suspects were reportedly in contact with people abroad and using foreign SIM cards for uploading sacrilegious content on internet.