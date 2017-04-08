Rawalpindi-At least 20 water Filtration Plants will be installed in each ward of Rawalpindi Cantt and Chakala Board areas, so that clean water could be supplied to the residents living in Garrison areas.

A committee has also been set up, which will look after the issues relating to refurbishment of filtration plants and tube-wells. These decisions were made during a monthly Board of Management meeting held at the Station House under the chairmanship of President Cantt Board Brigadier Syed Hassan Raza.

The meeting approved to install two filtration plants in ward of NA 54 while a grant of Rs35 million has also been approved for development schemes for the constituency.

The contracts of 100 employees including gardeners and sanitation branch have also been extended. The Board of Governors also approved reduction in the fees of CB schools located in area while approving medical treatment expenses in respect of two employees.