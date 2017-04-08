Islamabad0-The prices of fruits and vegetables overall remained stable with minor fluctuation in price of some items in the federal capital here on Friday.

According to the Islamabad Market Committee Price List issued here, the prices of various fruits and vegetables showed no major difference from the price list of the previous week.

According to price list, potato was sold at Rs26 per kilogram, Onion Rs35, Tomato Rs110/70, Ginger Rs95, Garlic (Quetta) Rs172, Garlic Local 115, Lemon Rs196, Pumpkin Rs52, Brinjal Rs35, Peas Rs30, Fresh Bean Rs68, Tinda Walaiti (Imported gourd small) Rs62, Cucumber Rs22/15, Capsicum Rs32/22, Green Chilli Rs46, Cauliflower Rs22/16, Cabbage Rs20, Bitter Gourd Rs100/75, Green Zucchini Rs86, Spinach Rs15/10, Raddish Rs16, Turnip Rs27/18, Yam Rs74, Maroo Rs28/20, Carrot Rs36/28, Chicken Rs167 and Egg per dozen Rs81.

Likewise, the rates of fruits per kilogram of high and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple (kala kalo) Rs144/105, Apple Golden Rs115/85, Apple White Rs98/65, Apple China Rs202/170, Banana Pak Rs105/65, Banana India Rs 145/118, Guava

100/60, Pomegranate Rs260/210, Kino Rs90/58, Pear China Rs172/145, Melon Rs63/42, Strawberry Rs170/130 and Water Melon Rs35/23.