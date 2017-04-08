rawalpindi - ecurity has been tightened at the Karot Power Project, Holar (Kahuta) after Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) threatened to attack the site, sources disclosed to The Nation here on Friday.

The law enforcement agencies have also launched a manhunt for an alleged spy who has managed to sneak in the site, where a large numbers of Chinese engineers have been working, they said.

According to sources, the banned outfit TTP has threatened to carry out an attack on Karot Power Project at Holar in Kahuta. Similarly, the intelligence agencies have also received reports that a spy has entered the site which may prove disastrous. Sources added that the LEAs have been trying to arrest the spy besides enhancing security at the site.

They said after the threats, police’s presence has also been mounted up at the site besides stationing Elite Force Commandos and Special Protection Unit (SPU) personnel to tackle any untoward incident.

“Special check posts have also been established to check all the vehicles carefully and the employees are also being searched with metal detectors,” sources added.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity told The Nation that the country is passing through a critical phase while police have buckled up to counter menace of terrorism. Pakistan Army has also been shielding the site, he said.

He said the TTP has issued threats to attack many departments and the government ordered the LEAs to remain vigilant. He said the site management is paying no heed towards the poor security’s infrastructure. He said improving infrastructure for security personnel is mandatory.

“To depute a cop with a gun into his hand does not mean one enhanced security. Cops need proper infrastructure such as towers, accommodations and other facilities,” he said. The police officer added the government and the site management have allocated only two per cent funds for security purposes that was simply not enough. He said the government should increase funds for the security personnel.

Meanwhile, a flash flood broke a spillway at Karot Power Project, Holar. The reason behind the flood is told to be heavy rains that hit the country.

However, no casualty or injury was reported at the site. The engineers are busy in repairing the broken spillway, sources said.