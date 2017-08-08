Rawalpindi-In connection with celebration of 70th Independence Day

of Pakistan, Higher Education Department Punjab and Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) planned a week-long activities. A FJWU spokesperson told Monday that the Department of Defence and Diplomatic Studies of FJWU organised a quiz competition. Prof Dr Naheed Zia Khan (Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences) graced the occasion as a chief guest whereas Prof Dr Saima Kayyani (HOD Defence and Diplomatic Studies) as guest of honour.

He added participants from several universities, including, UET, PMAS, HITEC participated in the competition. Results were announced by the panel of judges. Asma Khan and Isma Qadir (Team FJWU) stood first whereas Talha Bin Zahid and Syed Jarrar Haider Naqvi (Team HITEC University, Taxila) got second position and Naima Razzaqi and Abdus Sami got third position in the quiz completion, he informed.

At the end of the competitions Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor FJWU encouraged the students to take part in quiz competition and appreciate the students for their participation and distributed certificates to them.