islamabad-A petition seeking court’s directions to stop Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) from holding a rally at GT road on August 8 was Monday moved in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A lawyer of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Saeed Basra has filed the petition and nominated PML-N Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, federal government through secretary ministry of interior, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration through deputy commissioner Islamabad and Government of Punjab through Chief Secretary as respondents.

According to the petitioner, holding of rally at GT road by the ruling party is an effort to undermine authority of the Supreme Court Pakistan and pressurise accountability courts.

In his petition, Basra stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan through its verdict dated July 28 had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as member national assembly.

He and other members of his party were in an effort to malign the apex court terming the ouster as conspiracy.

The petitioner maintained that to incite public anger, PML-N and Nawaz Sharif have decided to lead a public rally from Islamabad to Lahore on August 8.

He added that this act is tantamount to subvert and undermine authority of judiciary and thus an attack on independence of judiciary.

He continued that with show of power, PML-N and Nawaz Sharif wanted to pressurise national accountability bureau (NAB) that would be hearing corruption references against him.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct the federal government, ICT administration and Punjab government to stop this rally.