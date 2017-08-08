Azadi train preparations underway

ISLAMABAD : Azadi train preparations are underway at the Rawalpindi Carriage Factory, where more than 100 labourers are working to finalise models of different cultural heritages of Pakistan.

On August 12 Azadi train will be inaugurated for celebrating 70th Anniversary of Pakistan, said a press release issued here Monday.

It will start its journey from Margalla Railway Station. It will portray genesis of Pakistan, our past and bright future besides highlighting cultural diversity of the provinces and different regions of the country.

The PNCA will arrange 36 folk artists i.e. singers and musicians including puppeteers to accompany the Azadi Train 2017, for which funding will be provided by Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB &NH).The artists and singers will perform at all major Railway Station including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore ,Multan, Sukkar ,Quetta and Karachi as per schedule of Azadi train.

It will stay at every station to provide an opportunity to the people of those areas to see the beautiful cultural and historical models displayed on the train.–OUR STAFF REPORTER

187 power pilferers held

in July

ISLAMABAD:The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 187 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told this agency that 46 culprits were held red handed from Islamabad, 56 from Rawalpindi, 62 from Attock, 15 from Jhelum and 8 from Chakwal circles. They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act. –APP

Stage play Jannisar-e-Watan presented at RAC

RAWALPINDI:A stage play Jannisar-e-Watan in connection with August 14, the Independence Day celebrations was presented here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

According to RAC spokesman, the Independence Day celebrations are continuing at the auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on daily basis. The play was written and directed by Naseer Bawa while assisted and organized by Muhammad Moeen Rufi.

The drama team from Dina and Jhelum staged the play. Akram Zargar, Mazhar Awan, Shafiq Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar Saifi, Sana Jahan, Mukhtar Ahmed, Qadir Anjum, Asif Kamal, Moeen Rufi, Faisal Sethi, Raja Chando, Junaid Shabir, Ch Naveed, Hasnat Moeen, Shagufta Qureshi, Fakhar Zaman and Waheed Murad Jhule Lal group were included in the cast of the play.

Member Punjab Assembly Lubna Rehan Pirzada was chief guest on the occasion. The story of the play revolves around Dina Railway Station and its platform situation on 14th August.

The people of different nature visited the station for different purposes. Addressing the participants, Lubna Pirzada said Pakistan is gift of Allah Almighty. She appreciated the dramatic performance of the artists from Dina and Jhelum. –APP