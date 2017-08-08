Islamabad-Maintaining the legacy of Roots Millennium Schools, this year too, the Roots National Institute of Teacher Training and Education (RNITTE) has organised two weeks Montessori Materials and Methodology Workshop (MMMW) 2017 for young and aspiring early years/Montessori teachers and all keen mothers who are eager to improve their understanding and knowledge related to intricacies involved in early years’ development, pedagogy, and content says a press release.

Roots National Institute of Teacher Training & Education, RNITTE is Pakistan’s leading teacher training, education, and professional development training Institute. It is a venture borne out of two decades of educational excellence by Pakistan’s leading educational system Roots Millennium Schools.

Since its inception it has worked with a mission towards qualitative improvement in teacher training, education, and professional development. RNITTE Training Initiatives attract public & private school teachers, national educational offices, school administrative and leadership staff, principals, educational leaders, academic directors, student counselors, school groups, fresh graduates, NGO’s, mid-career professionals and Montessori practitioners.

Today was the opening day of a comprehensive learning journey. The day started with an explanation and discussion on the advantages of Montessori Methodology and continued throughout with fun filled activities like role plays, discussions, group presentations and team building tasks. The venue for the training is Roots Millennium Schools Head Office, E-11/4, Islamabad.

The participants played an extremely active and enthusiastic role during the training session. The first day of the training proved to be a constructive platform for thought provoking and interactive sessions.

This training is divided into four clusters: RMS Islamabad Cluster, RMS Peshawar Cluster, RMS Lahore Cluster and RMS Mandi Bahauddin Cluster.