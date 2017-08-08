Rawalpindi-The suspended Director General (DG) of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), who along with five other accomplices is facing charges of corruption in procurement of Astroturf for football grounds, has agreed to return Rs10 million to the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Monday.

Malik Abid, former DG PHA, who along with his accomplices Director Aziz Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Saqib Elahi, Assistant Director Khalid Saeed Butt, Sub Engineer Shakil and contractor Khawar Saeed is under physical custody of ACE in a corruption case, has agreed to return Rs10 million to investigators.

The sources said Malik Abid and others embezzled Rs20 million in procurement of artificial grass for lying in football grounds in Shehbaz Sharif Park and Government Postgraduate College for Boys, Sixth Road.

“The government of Punjab netted the five corrupt officials of PHA and the contractor through ACE RR on complaint of Chairman PHA and PML-N MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed and Punjab Sports Committee Chairman Muhammad Hanif Abbasi,” they said.

A senior officer of ACE RR, on condition of anonymity, told The Nation that former DG agreed for returning Rs10 million to investigators. He said the accused are facing charges of embezzling Rs20 million in procurement of artificial grass.

Meanwhile, a court of law extended the physical remand of six accused arrested by ACE on corruption charges.

Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Gulzar Khalid extended the physical remand of six accused for three days and directed ACE RR to produce them in court before the expiry of extended remand.

The six accused have already been in ACE’s custody for three days. The ACE has registered an FIR against the accused, including former DG PHA Malik Abid for pocketing funds by lying substandard Astroturf in football grounds of a park and a college.

A team of ACE headed by Inspector/Circle Officer Amjad Shehzad earlier produced the six accused before the court and pleaded for extension of physical remand of accused for seven more days. However, ASJ Gulzar Khan rejected the plea of ACE and extended the remand only for three days. The judge ordered the ACE to reproduce the accused on August 10 for further proceeding of the case.

Talking to The Nation, Amjad Shehzad confirmed the development. He said ACE sought seven days of more remand but court granted only for three days. He said the accused imported substandard artificial grass from Malaysia instead of UK and laid it in football

grounds. He said the required gage for grass was 5/8 but the contractor on node of former DG procured grass having gage of ¾.