rawalpindi-The district chapter of PML-N has started finalising preparations to make the political show of power by former premier Nawaz Sharif a success, sources informed on Monday.

In this regard, they said, several high-level meetings have been held by the PML-N elected representatives and district government high-ups on Monday to finalise the arrangements to accord a warm welcome to former premier upon his arrival in Rawalpindi. Mian Nawaz Sharif is likely to arrive in Rawalpindi tomorrow (Wednesday) to travel to Lahore via GT Road.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police, following the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, have also evolved a foolproof security plan to guard the ex-PM and other participants of the rally.

According to sources, the PML-N elected representatives and other high-ups of district government, including acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal held a meeting to review arrangements to accord a warm welcome to ex-PM on his arrival in the city.

The prominent among N-League public elected representatives were MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim Khan, ex-MPA Malik Shakil Awan, MPAs Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Umer Farooq, Raja Hanif Advocate, ex-MPAs Chaudhry Ayaz, Shaukat Aziz Bhatti, Irfan Imtiaz besides union council chairmen, councillors, elected members of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards, assistant commissioners and other officials of district government.

They said the participants of the meeting decided to welcome ex-PM very warmly upon his arrival in the city prior to travel to Lahore via GT Road.

Sources added it was decided the PM would be provided extraordinary security. The local leaders would also launch door-to-door campaign to mobilise and pull out workers in big number upon arrival of ex-PM. They said during the meeting a special plan was prepared to accord a tumultuous welcome to Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Mayor Sardar Nasim Ali Khan also arranged meetings at Al Mehraj Hotel in Committee Chowk, which was attened by deputy mayor Tariq Mehmood, ex-MNA Malik Shakil Awan, MNA Seema Jilani, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb and MPA Raja Hanif Advocate.

During the meeting, they decided that every MNA will pull out 1,500 to 2,000 supporters individually while MPA has been tasked to bring 800 to 1,000 people with him to welcome the ex-PM. Every chairman of UC will have to come on Murree Road with 300/400 men and women, sources informed.

The PML-N will also set up welcome camps at Faizabad Interchange, Double Road, Chandni Chowk, Naz Cinema, Kohati Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh and Mareer Chowk.

According to plan, Mian Nawaz Sharif will be welcomed by a big crowd comprised MNAs and MPAs from Murree and Kotli Sattian on Wednesday at Faizabad Flyover. Party leaders, including Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Malik Shakil Awam, Haji Pervaiz, local body leaders and workers of NA-55 and NA-56 will welcome former president N-League from Faizabad to Mareer Chowk.

MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed along with Malik Iftikhar and Chaudhry Ayaz, ex-MPA, and elected representatives of Cantonment Boards has been tasked to express solidarity with ex-PM from Mareer Chowk to Katcheri Chowk. Similarly, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal along with PML-N District President Basit Maskin and Chairman UC-91 Girja Raja Altaf Qadir will try to expand the size of Nawaz’s rally by joining it with their supporters from Katcheri to T-Chowk Rawat. Upon his arrival in Chihari Mandra and Gujar Khan, the ex-PM will be received by MNA Raja Javed Ikhlas, ex-MPA Shaukat Aziz Bhatti and ex-minister Chaudhry Riaz.

A source revealed to The Nation, former Federal Minister on Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has not asked the local bodies members of his constituency to come to receive ex-PM like his Rawat public rally.

Sources said the ruling party leaders and workers have made party flags, banners, placards and portraits of their beloved leaders in a large quantity. Every nook and corner of the district has been decorated with big sized banners and hoarding of ex-PM with slogans in his favour.

On the other hand, law enforcement agencies have devised a comprehensive security plan to guard Nawaz Sharif’s rally. A senior police officer, while sharing security plan with The Nation, said the cavalcade of ex-PM would be provided security in three layers to avoid any untoward incident. The three-layer security comprised most cordon, inner cordon and outer cordon, he said.

He said police mobile vans with commandos would also patrol along the roads to keep a vigil on suspects and to maintain law and order situation. “Helipads are also being built along with all possible points on GT Road where ex-PM is expected to address rally to airlift him in case of any emergency,” he said. He said ex-PM may make a stay in Jhelum or in Tulip Hotel during night fall between Wednesday and Thursday while travelling to Lahore.