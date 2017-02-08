Islamabad-Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Tuesday said that all-out efforts would be made to improve education stands in the capital.

He was addressing the 30th annual day of the CDA Model School as chief guest of the ceremony. “Education brings prosperity and progress and better standard of education means brighter future of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that the CDA Model School is jewel in the crown of the Authority and all-out efforts would be made to further boost education standard and facilities at the Model School. This school has been traditionally performing up to the mark, which is a great pride for us,” he said. He said people who studied at the CDAQ Model School are contributing to development of Pakistan in various departments and capacities.

“Up-gradation cases of CDA Model School employees will also be considered enthusiastically while all offices of CDA are open to resolve issues being faced by the staff,” he said. He said that CDA Model School staff should concentrate on imparting quality education to students and the incumbent CDA administration will provide all resources in this connection to them.

The mayor also stated that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has a vision to boost education standard in the country and the CDA would contribute with all its energies to promote the Premier’s vision to improve education standard in Islamabad, he said. Later Sheikh Anser Aziz distributed certificates among students during the ceremony.