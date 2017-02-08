Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) on Tuesday held 4th Deans and Directors Conference to evaluate business education in the country.

The two-day conference was held under the banner of ‘Business Education and its Context: Points of Convergence & Divergence’ and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The NBEAC Deans and Directors Conference is held annually to evaluate business education in Pakistan, identity unique themes and specialisations for business education in Pakistan, discuss balance between indigenous and international curriculum content for effective business education, and share experiences of education leaders from Pakistan and other countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that business education has witnessed a remarkable transformation as it is linked to almost every sphere of life. “Education improves social, mental and intellectual skills of a person and makes him productive for society,” he maintained. However, he added, education and development need to be aligned for investment in education.

He recalled that political instability, extremist and energy crisis severely harmed the country but the incumbent government has now overcome the challenges. He revealed that the role of business schools in economic uplift of a country is very critical as they provide human resource and help construct modern economy.

Meanwhile, Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed urged the conference participants to come up with solutions to the challenges facing business education in the country.

He said business schools need to have a strong research base and empirical data. Problem-solving impact of research should be concentrated while conducting research, he underlined.

He highlighted the role of business schools in the socio-economic development of a country and urged faculty members to pay due attention to training of students alongside education.

Chairman NBEAC Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad congratulated the NBEAC on their 10th Anniversary. “We have a total of 129 business schools out of which 70 are public sector and 59 are private sector,” he said.

Pakistani business schools are benefiting from the accreditation process of NBEAC and we strongly believe that there will be an improvement in the quality of Business Schools.