Islamabad-A local court Tuesday deferred hearing of a bail application moved by an accused impersonating himself as an advisor to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar.

An additional district and sessions judge Raja Asif Mehmood Khan conducted hearing of the bail plea moved by the accused Syed Athar Naeem Abbas. A prosecutor of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appeared before the court and opposed the bail plea. Later, the court adjourned the hearing in this matter till February 9 for further proceedings.

Earlier, the officials of cyber-crime cell of FIA had produced the accused before the court of senior civil judge Abdul Ghafoor and sought the physical custody of the impersonator. They requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused as the agency needed him for further investigation into the matter. The court had accepted application of FIA officials and remanded the accused into the physical custody of the agency for two days. Now, the impersonator has approached the court seeking his bail in this matter. The FIA cyber-crime cell had arrested the accused leveling the charges that he was involved in harassing the higher government officials by impersonating himself as advisor to Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The accused used to make phone calls to joint secretary admin of Federal Ministry of Commerce and Managing Director (MD) Utility Stores Corporation for his vested interests.

After receiving complaints from various quarters, assistant registrar of Supreme Court of Pakistan had lodged a complaint with FIA and got registered a case against the accused.