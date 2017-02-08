Islamabad-Mayor Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) Sheikh Anser Aziz on Tuesday met with his counterpart of High Wycombe (UK city) and briefed him on proposed mega projects of the city. The meeting was held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters.

The chairman CDA informed High Wycombe Mayor Raja Zia Ahmed on the comprehensive strategy to address issues of residents of Islamabad. He said that for the first time in history, Islamabad has its elected representatives.

The public representatives have taken this opportunity as challenge and are making efforts for welfare of Islamabad and its residents, he added. “Public representatives are trying to further beautify Islamabad to promote it as a model metropolis,” he said.

Both mayors agreed that local governments are the valid and appropriate forum to address the public issues and public representatives from grassroots level can better understand problems of masses and can devise the solution.

Mayor High Wycombe Raja Zia Ahmed appreciated Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz for his efforts to develop Islamabad into a modern and developed Metropolis and extended invitation to visit the High Wycombe

Meanwhile, the CDA following the directions of mayor announced to organise a Badminton Tournament under the umbrella of Margalla Festival, 2017 in Rydhum Hall, Islamabad Sports Complex on February 10, 2017.

Around 100 players from Islamabad city will participate in the tournament while Director General CDA Ghulam Sarwar Sandhu will be organising secretary of the tournament. The tournament will conclude on February 13, 2017 and prizes will also be distributed to winners of different categories.