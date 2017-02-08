ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid held a meeting with newly appointed country representatives of The Asia Foundation Ms. Sofia Shakil at Ministry of Climate Change.

“Pakistan is facing many disasters as a result of climate change in the form of floods, droughts, sea intrusion and glaciers melting. Pakistan is ranked 7th among countries most affected by the climate change” said by the Federal Minister for Climate Change

He further said that our emission will go higher as a result of our future developmental process. The government of Pakistan is taking many initiatives to deal with climate change that includes ratification of Paris agreement, submission of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, National Climate Change Policy, Framework to implement Climate Change Policy, Climate Change Act. The Climate Change Council will be established implement prepare projects while considering international standards. He further informed that National Assembly has approved Climate Change Act. It would be a functional law within next three months after getting approval from senate. The delegate of The Asia foundation were also informed about Launching of the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Program

The country representatives of The Asia Foundation Ms.Sofia Shakeel offered to help in strengthening the new body of Climate Change Council and small grant projects of climate change.

The Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Syed Ahmed Abu Akif also informed them that the text book containing chapters related to climate change has also been developed for early school children.

The meeting was attended by Ms. Ameena Illahi Deputy Country Representative, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Syed Ahmed Abu Akif, Joint Secretary Muhammad Farooq and Ms.Zile Huma Public Relations Officer