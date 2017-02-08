Islamabad - Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday condoled with Daily Ausaf owner Sardar Mehtab Khan over his mother’s death.

Former President in his condolence message expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of mother of Sardar Mehtab Khan.

He said death of a close relative and that too of a mother is a great tragedy for the family.

He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.