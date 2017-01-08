Rawalpindi - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Saturday said that annual budget of the AJK was Rs12 billion that was less than the annual developmental budget for Rawalpindi city.

He, however, announced that his government would pay Rs1 million to the District Bar Association (DBA) Rawalpindi for the welfare of the lawyers.

He expressed these views while addressing lawyers at DBA during his visit on Saturday.

Appreciating the role of DBA Rawalpindi in raising voice against Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Haider said that the martyrdom of Bhurhan Wani had infused new spirit in the Kashmir resistance movement.

He noted that the people in IOK had started burying the martyrs after wrapping them in Pakistani flags. He noted that the resentment in IOK against Indian forces had been growing as use of pellet guns had led to blindness of hundreds of children, women and old people.

Sharing the performance of his government, Haider said that he had promoted merit in Kashmir.

He said that recently his government inducted about 4,000 school teachers, all on merit. He said that the decision had annoyed members of his cabinet but he was satisfied.

In his welcome address, DBA Rawalpindi President Shaukat Rauf Siddiqui said that the bar had some 500 member lawyers from AJK and many of them had represented the bar at different forums.

Haider said that the lawyers from Kashmir had been contributing towards welfare of the bar continuously.