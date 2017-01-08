Islamabad - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly impersonating federal minister and looting people.

Salamat Ali Chohan while impersonating a federal minister had obtained a special number for himself from PTCL and had made other departments issue several orders at his behest.

He had deprived people of millions of rupees on false promises for helping them in obtaining loans.

Sources said the accused, Chohan, had written letters to DCO to provide him security. He had also demanded for allotment of an office in Chamba House.

The FIA has shifted him to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.