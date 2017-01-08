Rawalpindi - A man allegedly murdered his father over domestic dispute in Lalazar area of Wah Cantonment, informed sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place within the limits of Wah Cantonment police station.

The deceased was identified as Musarat, whose body was moved to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem, while the alleged killer Muhammad Ali managed to escape the crime scene.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between Ali and his father Musarat over some domestic dispute, after which the man hit his father in head killing him on the spot. Police registered a murder case against the killer and started an investigation.

On the other hand, police found two dead bodies from forest of Gala Kaloriyam in Kahuta.

The deceased have been identified as Haji Ghulam Arbi and Manzoor Hussain, hailing from Manyada Sharif. Police believed that unidentified killers murdered the two men and threw their dead bodies in the jungle. The dead bodies of the two men were moved to District Headquarters Hospital Kahuta for autopsy. A case was registered against unidentified killers with Kahuta police station while further investigation was underway.

DSPs Taxila and Kahuta were not available for their comments.