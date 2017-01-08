Islamabad - Ministry of Interior on Saturday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration to computerise the entire record of manual arms licences issued.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has given formal approval to computerise the record of manual arms licences issued, the ministry said in a statement. According to the record of ICT administration, there are 47,000 manual arms licences and all would be computerised phase-wise. The interior ministry said that this process of computerisation would not only facilitate the masses but would stop the complaints of fake licences.