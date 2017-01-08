Rawalpindi - A consultative meeting for providing recommendations to develop a policy framework for the promotion of arts and culture in Punjab was organised at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Saturday.

Experts from various disciplines of art and culture including Dr Ehsan Akbar, Aftab Ahmed Khan, Naheed Manzoor, Tariq Malik, Shabir Mirza, Prof Amjad Minhas, Afshan Kanwal Rani, Talat Abbas Advocate, Hamad Malik, Abid Malik, Syed Aal-e-Imran, Naseem Arif, Ahmed Habib, Syed Asjad Shahzad, Anjum Malik, William Parwaiz, Ahsan Ullah and RAC Resident Director Waqar Ahmed.

The meeting was moderated by Maria Gulraize Khan, cultural consultant of Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab. The experts gave valuable suggestions for the promotion of art and culture in their respective fields.