Islamabad : The Senate will begin its 258th session in Islamabad today (Monday).

According to agenda, several private members bills will be introduced in the Upper House and a number of resolutions are also on the agenda.

The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2017 is also expected to be presented before the Senate on Monday.

The Ordinance is likely to be referred to the standing committee concerned for approval and will then be sent back to the Senate for debate and passage.