islamabad-Sleep disorders, according to research, increase in risk of stroke and hinder recovery from the condition.

The study co-authored by Dr Dirk M Hermann, of University Hospital Essen, Germany, and colleagues note that previous research has suggested a link between sleep disorders and stroke risk and recovery.

In order to gain a better understanding of this association, the team conducted a meta-analysis of 29 studies that assessed how sleep disorders, such as insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), may be associated with stroke and its recovery.

Dr Hermann and colleagues note that sleep disorders can usually be categorised in one of two groups: sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) - such as OSA, where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep - and sleep-wake disorders (SWD), such as insomnia, which reduces sleep duration.

SDB was most severe for patients with ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke, and these disorders persisted during stroke recovery. However, the team notes that such problems improved with treatment, such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), which provides the patient with a constant flow of air through the nasal passages during sleep.

Overall, the researchers conclude that the evidence to date strongly suggests that SDB increases the likelihood of stroke and, without treatment, can hamper stroke recovery.

While the study does not pinpoint the exact mechanisms by which sleep disorders may lead to stroke and hinder recovery, Dr Hermann told Medical News Today about one possible pathway.

“Sleep has important restorative functions in the brain,” he explained. “Sleep enables neuronal plasticity processes, which are required for stroke recovery.”

Based on the evidence, the researchers believe individuals who have had a stroke should be monitored for sleep disorders.

Dr Hermann mentioned that “Although sleep disorders are common after a stroke, very few stroke patients are tested for them. The results of our review show that should change, as people with sleep disorders may be more likely to have another stroke or other negative outcomes than people without sleep problems, such as having to go to a nursing home after leaving the hospital.”