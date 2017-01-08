Islamabad - Police have geared up the search for maid, Tayyaba, who was subjected to ‘torture’ at additional sessions judge’s house, and have arrested her aunt.

According to police sources, Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained victim’s aunt Pathani Bibi for further interrogation.

On the other hand, four parties have surfaced claiming to be Tayyaba’s family after which two of them have given their blood samples at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for DNA test.

The widely-publicised images of her injuries caught the attention of the Supreme Court, which took a suo moto notice.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has directed that the child be found and a full investigation be held by next Wednesday.