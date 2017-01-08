Islamabad-A woman was killed on Saturday in a hit-and-run incident within the Khanna Police jurisdiction.

She was walking on road when a speedy car driven recklessly by an unidentified driver crushed him, leaving her dead.

The body was shifted to the Pakistan Institute for Medical Sciences for medico-legal formalities.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately. The car driver fled the scene. The police have started an investigation.

Two booked for allegedly torturing teacher

At least two persons have been booked for allegedly torturing a teacher in Islamabad.

Muhammad Iqbal Awan, headmaster at Islamabad Model School for Boys Bhaddana Kallan along with other teachers of the school, on Saturday, lodged a complaint with the police that a student of class seventh was teasing one of his classmates and class teacher Rab Nawaz warned him.

The student informed his father Naveed who along with another accomplice Asim Shahzad came to school and started torturing the teacher. Later, they fled the scene. The injured was rushed to Pakistan Institute of medical Sciences for medical treatment. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.